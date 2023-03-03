Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Clark Atlanta University baseball player Jatonne Sterling.

Police said during a Thursday press conference that Keontay Holliman-Peoples, 25, has been charged with felony murder and other charges.

Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said at the press conference that Sterling, 20, and the suspect were involved in a dispute before the homicide.

Officers were called to 809 Beckwith St. SW on the afternoon of Feb. 28 and found Sterling with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The university’s athletics department paid tribute to Sterling, a native of Chicago, on social media.