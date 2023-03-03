Atlanta Police released this surveillance image of the suspect wanted in a homicide at The Atlantic Loring Heights apartment complex on Feb. 26.

Atlanta Police have released a surveillance image of a suspect wanted in a Feb. 26 homicide at an apartment complex in the Loring Heights neighborhood.

According to the police report, officers responsed to The Atlantic Loring Heights apartments at 294 Deering Road around 2:30 p.m, in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Tarsem Singh Jr., 35, with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS services responded to the scene and transported the male to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to a report at 11 Alive News, the suspect and victim knew each other and a dispute led to gunfire.

APD said the suspect took off in a silver Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the male seen in the picture, can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.