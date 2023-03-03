Che’Saun Sincere Lacey

Dunwoody police have charged a third man in the Jan. 6 shooting incident at Perimeter Mall.

Che’Saun Sincere Lacey, 19, of Stockbridge, was charged with one count of felony aggravated assault/battery, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

Lacey is one of two people injured in the shootout that occurred after an argument broke out between him and two others in the mall’s food court.

Lacey was shot in the chest, and another man, Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga., suffered injuries to his hand. Police identified Holder as the person who shot Lacey with a semi-automatic pistol. Another man, Ramon Pierre, 21 of Atlanta, was identified as the driver of the escape vehicle.



Roykell was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, and aggravated battery. Pierre was charged with aggravated battery.

According to an incident report released by the Dunwoody Police Department, several weapons were recovered after the shooting, including a pistol, a rifle, and a magazine with ammunition for a Glock pistol.

According to a report filed earlier by Dunwoody police, Lacey is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries.