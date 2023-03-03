Registration for the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy is now open.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has announced that the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, a two-week fundraising competition for Georgia-based legal professionals, will officially kick off April 17. According to a press release, registration for the event is open now and those who register through April 1 will receive 100 bonus points.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is looking to increase registration to raise $700,000 in relief funds, which would be the equivalent of $2,800,000 meals, according to the release. Those meals would be distributed to Georgia seniors, children, and families in need.

“Over the last twelve years, the legal community has shown tremendous support for Georgia’s food banks through Georgia Legal Food Frenzy,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank, in a statement. “With lines continuing to grow at our food banks, the need to assist our neighbors persists, and Georgia Legal Food Frenzy is a great opportunity for members of the legal community to raise awareness and critical funds for local hunger relief. We are looking forward to another successful year of helping hungry Georgians in need.”

Interested law professionals can register online.