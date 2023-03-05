The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) has launched the planning process for its Atlanta Vision Zero Action Plan. The plan will serve as a blueprint for safety improvements and policies to eliminate fatal and serious injury crashes from city roadways.

In 2020, the Atlanta City Council affirmed its commitment to implementing Vision Zero, a systems-based approach to eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries through safer street design, speed management and other proven strategies.

The City encourages residents, the business community and visitors to share their stories and help identify opportunities by visiting ATLVisionZero.com to document safety concerns via an interactive community input map and brief survey.

This information gathering effort is a major element in the three-phase planning process:

Project Initiation Implementation Planning Plan Completion

A virtual community workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, at noon and Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m. Details on how to join the meeting can be found at ATLVisionZero.com.

Plan Completion is scheduled for October of 2023. The Atlanta City Council will consider adoption of the final plan following a virtual community workshop and public review and comment period.

Community members can review project information and provide input throughout the planning process at the project website. Questions can be emailed to the project team at atldot@atlantaga.gov with “ATL Vision Zero” in the subject line.