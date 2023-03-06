The Many Wondrous Realities Of Jasmine Starr-Kidd will have its world premiere on the Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre. Credit: The Alliance Theatre

The Many Wondrous Realities Of Jasmine Starr-Kidd, the 19th annual Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition winner, is celebrating its opening night at the Alliance Theatre on March 8.

Written by Stephen Brown, a fellow at The Juilliard School’s Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program, with direction by BOLD Associate Artistic Director, Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, Jasmine Starr-Kidd will have its world premiere on the Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre March 1–April 1, 2023.

“There’s not a particularly long history of sci-fi adventure plays getting produced across the theatre landscape,” said Brown. “Which is why I’m so grateful to the Alliance for taking a chance on me and this play I love so much.

JasmineStarr–Kidd is a story of second chances and accepting what we can’t change. A 12-year-old computer genius, Jasmine, can hack into the AT&T mainframe, build an artificially intelligent friend named Grace, and convince the Department of Defense to send her high-powered lasers. But when she realizes that time travel is a lot easier to figure out than trying to convince her parents to get back together (no matter how many statistics she shows them), she decides to take matters into her own hands.

“The first line in Stephen Brown’s competition-winning play is, ‘How many of you went to bed last night thinking about one thing you wish you had done differently that day?’ Whether our regret is as innocuous as accidentally popping a cashmere sweater in the dryer or as significant as not nurturing a marriage, we are wired to spend an inordinate amount of time pondering the ‘what if’s’ from the past, instead of the ‘what can be’s’ in the future,” said Line Producer and Alliance/Kendeda Competition director Amanda Watkins.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at the Alliance Theatre Box Office by calling (404) 733-4600. Tickets are available online at www.alliancetheatre.org/jasmine.