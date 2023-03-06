Join the DeKalb History Center for their Annual Spring Fling, this year’s theme is “A Historic Prom Night to Remember.” Dress up in your version of prom finery and dance “under the stars, sea, or in an enchanted garden.”

The event includes delicious bites, spiked punch and a silent auction. The event will begin with the annual meeting where DHC Board Officers and Directors will be elected into office. Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

Call for silent auction donations

The Spring Fling will include a silent auction fundraiser to benefit the History Center. The DeKalb History Center is currently accepting donations for their silent auction, which could include: event tickets, golf packages, dinner certificates, art, jewelry, hotel stays, special tours, books, professional services or more.

Save the date: Friday, March 24, 2023

7:00-10:00 p.m.

Historic DeKalb Courthouse

101 E Court Square, Decatur GA 30030

$30 Members/$40 Non-members

Tickets will be released soon, updates are available here: dekalb-history-center.square.site.