Multiple pieces of construction equipment were destroyed at the site of the controversial Atlanta public safety training site in what police are calling a “coordinated attack.”

This is the full text of a summary report released by the Atlanta Police Department late Sunday night:

On March 5, 2023, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers. They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers. The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism. Multiple law enforcement agencies deployed to the area and detained several people committing illegal activity. 35 agitators have been detained so far. The illegal actions of the agitators could have resulted in bodily harm. Officers exercised restraint and used non-lethal enforcement to conduct arrests. With protests planned for the coming days, the Atlanta Police Department, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, have a multi-layered strategy that includes reaction and arrest. The Atlanta Police Department asks for this week’s protests to remain peaceful.

Various groups had called for protests this weekend in the wake of the shooting death of activist Manuel Teran, who was shot at the Key Road property on Jan. 18 after a confrontation with law enforcement who were clearing protesters from the site.

According to WSB, protestors had gathered on the site earlier Sunday for a rally and music festival as part of a “week of mobilization” against the training facility nicknamed “Cop City” by opponents.

