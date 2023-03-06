Situated in Fulton County’s northern boundary, Johns Creek offers a multitude of options for public schooling, ranking seventh in the state for elementary school offerings.

We’ve put together a convenient list of primary schools with the highest rankings on GreatSchools. GreatSchools is a nonprofit organization that works to rank schools across the US.

These are the top 3 schools near Johns Creek – with detailed breakdowns for each.

Creek View Elementary School

Creek View’s GreatSchools summary ratings are as follows:

Overall rating: 9/10

9/10 Test scores: 10/10 (Above average)

10/10 (Above average) Student progress: 8/10 (Above average)

8/10 (Above average) Equity: 10/10 (Above average)

Test scores at Creek View are far above the state average, suggesting that most students are performing at or above grade level.

While Creek View has a higher than average student teacher ratio (17:1), and less than 84% of teachers here have three or more years teaching experience, students consistently score nearly double the state average for math and English, and 20% higher in Social Studies.

According to GreatSchools, students at Creek View Elementary are scoring significantly higher than the state average.

Students are making more academic progress given where they were last year, compared to similar students in the state. Strong progress with high test scores suggests students have strong academic skills and the school is doing a better job at supporting academic growth than most other schools, according to GreatSchools.

Equity at Creek View Elementary is also well above state averages. Lower-income and students that are often underserved excel at this school. Students with disabilities also perform 5% higher on English standardized exams and 14% higher on math exams. The statewide average for students with disabilities is a score of 15/100.

Wilson Creek Elementary School

Wilson Creek’s GreatSchools summary ratings are as follows:

Overall rating: 9/10

9/10 Test scores: 10/10 (Above average)

10/10 (Above average) Student progress: 9/10 (Above average)

9/10 (Above average) Equity: 9/10 (Above average)

Growth and student progress are significant highlights of Wilson Creek. Students show consistent progress throughout their careers at this school Great Schools gives Wilson Creek a 9/10 for academic advancement.

Test scores at Wilson Creek are similarly well-above the state averages. Students score nearly double in all subjects when compared to their peers statewide.

According to GreatSchools, students at Wilson Creek Elementary are scoring significantly higher than the state average.

Students at Wilson Creek are making far more academic progress given where they were last year, compared to similar students in the state. According to GreatSchools, high progress with high test scores suggests students have strong academic skills and the school is doing an above average job at supporting academic growth compared to other schools.

The school is also recognized for the work being done with underserved students, who are performing far better than other students in the state.

Parent reviews on GreatSchools also note the diversity and various cultures students are exposed to at Wilson Creek. More than half of students at this school are Asian, 20% are white, and 21% are Black or Hispanic.

State Bridge Crossing Elementary

State Bridge Crossing’s GreatSchools summary ratings are as follows:

Overall rating: 9/10

9/10 Test scores: 10/10 (Above average)

10/10 (Above average) Student progress: 8/10 (Above average)

8/10 (Above average) Equity: 9/10 (Above average)

Students are performing far above the state average in testing, which suggests that they are performing at or above grade level.

According to GreatSchools, students at State Bridge Crossing Elementary are scoring significantly higher than the state average.

Like the other schools on the list, students here are making more academic progress given where they were last year. This progress, along with high test scores, suggests students have strong academic skills and the school is doing a better job at supporting academic growth than most other schools.

Around 92% of teachers at State Bridge have three or more years of teaching experience. This is even slightly above the state average of 91%.

According to GreatSchools, underserved students at the school are performing far better than other students in the state, and the school is successfully closing the achievement gap.

Of the student population, nearly half are white, 28% are Asian, 11% are Black and 6% are Hispanic.

Not only are standardized test scores, diversity, and equity all ranked highly, parents consistently review State Bridge highly. Parents mention the variety of after school programs, personalized learning experiences, and kind and attentive staff.

The remaining top 10 elementary schools in Johns Creek are:

4. Lake Windward Elementary School

5. Findley Oaks Elementary School

6. Dolvin Elementary School

7. Barnwell Elementary School

8. Medlock Bridge Elementary School

9. Simpson Elementary School

10. Abbots Hill Elementary School

You are able to view these rankings and sort based on specific Johns Creek locations on this page from GreatSchools.

US News similarly has a page of rankings and reviews of schools – that can be found here – that mentions Johns Creek is the seventh best ranked city in Georgia for elementary schools.