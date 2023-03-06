Capital Tacos is looking to open its first Georgia locations this year.

A Florida taco joint is opening its first restaurants in Georgia.

Capital Tacos, a tex-mex franchise founded in Tampa, is opening its first storefronts in the state in Johns Creek and Peachtree Corners, according to a press release. The Johns Creek storefront, located at 11160 Medlock Bridge Road #140, is expected to open in April. The other store at 5270 Peachtree Parkway will open soon after.

“We’ve had folks visiting from Atlanta for years, asking time and again when they can expect the concept to expand into nearer markets,” said Josh Luger, co-founder of Capital Tacos, in a statement. “That wait is finally over! We’re very excited and humbled to be opening our first brick-and-mortar locations in Johns Creek and Peachtree Corners. This is just the first of many locations we plan to bring Atlanta residents in the coming years.”

In honor of the Georgia openings, Capital Tacos will also re-introduce its Atlanta-inspired Lemon Pepper Wet taco, which was originally launched as part of a digital pop-up in 2022. The taco features fried shrimp with garlic butter topped with creamy slaw, grilled onions, buffalo ranch, and lemon pepper seasoning mix.

Capital Tacos’ Capital Rewards app will allow patrons to redeem rewards and receive offers at the new Atlanta locations.