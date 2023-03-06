Macy’s is providing Clark Atlanta University’s (CAU) art and fashion department with a $100,000 grant.

“This support from Macy’s will help bring the art and fashion department at CAU to another level of excellence for our scholars,” said professor B.J. Arnett, interim chair of the art and fashion department.

The grant funding is being provided as part of Macy’s Future of Style Fund. The fund aims to further the brand’s commitment to supporting historically black colleges and universities. It focuses on providing workplace and mentorship opportunities.

The $100,000 in funding provided to CAU will support student scholarships and the purchase of new equipment. A portion of the funds will also support the production of the school’s annual fashion week event.

“We are thrilled to have Macy’s invest in our student’s futures and academic programming,” said Arnett.

Students in the art and fashion department will also receive a Trends and Tours Field Emergence trip to New York City, where they will attend an all-day development workshop with Macy’s executives and visit design houses.

