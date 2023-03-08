More than 200 people decked out in red are expected to gather at the Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta on Tuesday, April 11 at Atlanta’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon.

This American Heart Association event raises awareness and helps fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined.

“The Go Red for Women Luncheon is not just about wearing red. This is about all of us standing together and doing something to fight our No. 1 killer, which claims the lives of 1 in every 3 women. Losing even one woman to this largely preventable and treatable disease is too many,” said Keisha Olinger, partner and Atlanta office leader for Mercer and chairwoman of Atlanta Go Red for Women.

With a theme of Be the Beat, this year’s luncheon will feature tools and information to help Atlanta improve training and bystander CPR rates for women, who are still less likely to receive bystander CPR than men.

The American Heart Association says nearly three out of every four cardiac arrests happen in homes. They are calling for at least one person in every household to learn Hands-Only CPR this February. The two simple steps of Hands-Only CPR are to call 911 and to push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives.

Women are less likely to receive bystander CPR partly because people fear accusations of inappropriate touching, sexual assault or injuring the person. By equipping people with Hands-Only CPR training, they learn how simple the technique is and gain confidence that will help them act quickly in an emergency.

For more information, visit AtlantaGoRed.heart.org.