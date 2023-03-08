The Daily is expected to open a new location in Inman Park on March 13.

A beloved Charleston cafe is continuing its expansion into Atlanta.

The Daily expects to open a new shop March 13 on Hurt Street in Inman Park, according to a press release. This will be the second Atlanta location following the opening of The Daily on Trabert Avenue in West Midtown a year ago, which was the cafe’s first expansion outside of South Carolina. The cafe also plans to open a third Atlanta location off Northside Drive in Buckhead.

In an announcement from The Daily, Charleston Executive Chef and Partner Jacob Hunter and restaurateurs MIchael and Melody Shemtov said they will be partnering with the Inman Park Neighborhood Association for the opening of the new location. For each espresso drink sold during the cafe’s opening, $1 will be donated to the association.

“Inman Park is a neighborhood I have long known and loved,” said Melody Shemtov in a statement. The Shemtovs also own Butcher & Bee, which has locations in Charleston and Nashville. “Prior to living in Charleston, Michael and I lived in Cabbagetown, across the tracks from this location. Our partner Jacob lives in Inman Park now, and we know this neighborhood has a great sense of pride and community. This opening feels personal, feels like coming home.”

The Daily’s combines dishes inspired by the south with Middle Eastern flavors. The Inman Park location will include avocado toast, breakfast burritos, veggie pitas, smoothies, and seasonal lattes. In a press release, Hunter said that an in-house bakery will produce breads and pastries for each of The Daily’s locations in the city.

“Perhaps the most exciting thing about this location, for the team and patrons, is the in-house bakery that will produce sourdough breads and pastries for all Atlanta Daily locations,” Hunter said . “While the focus of the bakery is producing for The Daily, the shop will sell loaves of bread as well and will grow to serve wholesale customers and markets.”