Hundreds of concertgoers attended this “City Green Live” free concert during a previous year at City Springs. (File)

Live outdoor concerts return to the City Green and the Entertainment Lawn at Heritage Park with Better Than Ezra kicking off the music season at City Springs on April 28.

Concerts by the Springs on the Entertainment Lawn at Heritage Park returns May 7 with The Geek Squad.

City Green Live is a monthly Friday night music series. Concerts by the Springs are held on Sunday evenings.

New this year will be Sundown Social, an entertainment program scheduled for most Thursday evenings on the City Green featuring local musicians. Food and beverages will be available. The first Sundown Social will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on May 11.

Lawn seating is free and reserved table seating is available for purchase at the City Green Live and Concerts by the Springs. For information on table sales, contact the Box Office at 770-206-2022.

City Springs members can attend pre-show receptions featuring complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a private cash bar on the Terrace overlooking the City Green before the City Green Live events and at Heritage Hall prior to the Concerts by the Springs events.

CityBar will have pre-order menus for both City Green Live and Concerts by the Springs. A selection of sandwiches, Bento Boxes, and shareable charcuterie boxes will be available along with wine by the bottle or can. Orders must be received by 3 p.m. on the preceding Tuesday.

The Sandy Springs Arts Foundation is a presenting sponsor of City Green Live and Sundown Social and will sponsor in part the Concerts by the Springs.

Better Than Ezra

City Green Live – Fridays on the City Green

April 28, Better Than Ezra

Better Than Ezra is an American alternative rock band based in New Orleans. Formed in 1988, the band has been playing continuously since then and is best known for their 1993 multi-platinum album Deluxe and the 1995 single “Good,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

May 26, Black Jacket Symphony Presents Fleetwood Mac Rumours

Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish? Relive that experience with a live concert by Black Jacket Symphony, recreating Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album note for note, sound for sound—plus more of the band’s greatest hits.

June 16, Anderson East

Anderson East is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter whose seductively vintage voice is also decidedly fresh. East’s influences meld seamlessly: R&B grooves, gospel blues, and blasting brass.

July 28, A1A (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett)

In 1992, A1A won a Jimmy Buffett sound-alike contest for Margaritaville Records and became an integral part of the Parrothead community with its colorful, family-friendly show.

Aug. 18, Grand Funk Railroad

Grand Funk is “comin’ to your town to help you party it down” on its 2023 Tour. GFR laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard-driving sound and soulful vocals.

Oct. 13, Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton’s new collaboration, Death Wish Blues, was born from a shared passion for expanding the blues genre and connecting more deeply with audiences. Their 2023 tour melds both musicians’ eclectic sensibilities into potent and wildly combustible music.

Concerts by the Springs – Sundays at Heritage

May 7, The Geek Squad (party band)

The Geek Squad Band is a lively, energetic, get-up-and-dance band, performing all the best Motown, Jazz, Funk, Hip-Hop, and Top 40 Hits.

June 4, Carpool (Tribute to The Cars)

Carpool tribute band recreates the sound, feel, look and vibe that made The Cars world famous. A Carpool show will take concertgoers back to when The Cars were on the soundtrack of our lives.

July 1, Chuck Martin and the Lineup (country)

Chuck Martin and The Lineup is a high-energy country and rock band that plays all the hits from the 90s to today.

Aug. 6, Guardians of the Jukebox (80s)

Described as “a visual and sonic highlight reel of one of the most influential decades in music history,” Guardians of the Jukebox is an 80’s-nostalgia juggernaut.

Sept. 10, Still Swinging (Les Still Big Band)

Big Band Classics! Get ready to hear horns, woodwinds, strings, and percussion. Still Swinging creates an authentic big-band sound, with top-notch performers and an unmatched playlist.

For more information, visit citysprings.com.