A rendering of the Ashford Dunwoody path. (File)

Dunwoody will break ground on the first phase of a path on Ashford Dunwoody Road in front of Perimeter Mall on March 14 at 10 a.m.

City officials will be joined by representatives from the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts, Discover Dunwoody and Perimeter Mall at the groundbreaking.

“We’ve spent several years gathering public input and planning for this project, so we’re excited to get started,” said Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton. “This path supports the city council’s goal of promoting connectivity and walkability, especially in Dunwoody’s Perimeter Center.”

The first phase, according to a press release from the city, will include two-way, raised bicycle path (also known as a cycle path), a wider sidewalk, new pedestrian streetlights, and landscaping along Ashford Dunwoody Road in front of Perimeter Mall from Hammond Drive north to Perimeter Center West, where it will connect with a section that has already been built in front of the Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar.

The cycle track will be separated from the roadway by a wide landscape buffer. Most of the existing trees will be retained, and new oak trees will be planted to replace the oak trees that require removal for the project.

“The PCIDs is thrilled to partner with the City of Dunwoody to construct this key section of the trail fronting Perimeter Mall,” Ann Hanlon, PCIDs Executive Director, said. “We are thankful to Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, for management’s commitment to working with our team over the past five years to finally get this project underway.”

This project is included in the city’s transportation plan and aligns with the current draft of the Dunwoody Trail Master Plan, which is being developed in partnership with the PATH Foundation.

Most of the $1.5 million construction cost will be split 50/50 between the city and PCIDs. Decorative pavers, posts, benches, and trash cans will be funded by PCIDs and the city’s share of the cost will be funded through hotel/motel taxes.

The Ashford Dunwoody Path has been split into phases for funding purposes. Future phases of the project will connect north to Mt. Vernon Road. This stretch of the path includes another recently completed section in front of Perimeter Marketplace between Meadow Lane Road and Ashwood Parkway. This section was also built by the developer.