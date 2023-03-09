St. Patrick’s Day festivities will kick off in the metro this Saturday with the annual parade in Midtown, plus there’s more parades and events leading up to the Irish holiday on March 17.

Atlanta St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 139th Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade presented by The Coca-Cola Company returns to Peachtree Street in Midtown on Saturday, March 11.

Organizers are expecting 20,000 people to line Peachtree, and the parade will step off at noon from 15th Street and conclude at 5th.

Mayor Andre Dickens will be in attendance, and the grand marshal is Georgia Tech Football’s David Shanahan (an Irish native).

Fun fact: The film crew for Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” will be filming alongside and inside the parade, so expect to see cameras and movie stars, too.

Started in 1858 by the Hibernian Benevolent Society, the parade holds the title as the longest running event in Atlanta history, continuing the tradition of celebrating the city’s Irish culture and history.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation will also host its pre-parade “Brave the Shave” head-shaving challenge at Colony Square. Sponsored individuals will shave their heads for childhood cancer awareness, a tradition that began on St. Patrick’s Day over 20 years ago.

After the parade, Colony Square will continue the celebration with its “Luck of the Square” event featuring live music from Party Nation, festive swag, drinks and more.

Parade attendees are encouraged to take MARTA. Both Arts Center and Midtown MARTA stops provide easy access to the parade route. For more information, please visit www.atlantastpats.com.

Lisa, one of the singers with the sessions players at Thos. O’Relly’s Public House performs with Harry Donoghue. (Billy Galligan)

Northside St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival

The inaugural Northside St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 in Sandy Springs at City Springs.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. down Mount Vernon Road from Lake Forest Road and end after going around the City Green on Galambos Way. Parade participants will include Irish societies, military units, school bands, athletic groups, local civic organizations, and businesses.

Once the parade ends, the festival begins in and around the City Green. Local and Celtic vendors will be selling wares, and there will be Irish sports demonstrations, music, Irish dancing, and more.

A pair of Irish-American residents – Mike Moors and Butch Elmgren – had been talking about having a St. Patrick’s Day event on the northside for a long time. Moors has been a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the oldest Irish fraternal organization in the country. They’ve participated in events such as Atlanta’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

After the parade ends, the festival will kick off. An “Irish lass” singing Ireland’s national anthem in Irish, followed by The Star-Spangled Banner, an invocation and a prayer. From about 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. they’ll have dancing with a few Irish dance schools including Atlanta Irish Dance by Burke Connolly and Drake School Of Irish Dance. Irish bands will perform Celtic rock and traditional Irish music.

Food trucks will serve options including Irish cuisine and Meatballs, an Italian food truck. Guinness is the event’s major sponsor and will be on tap.

Dance schools and other vendors are expected to hold demonstrations or even short lessons. The Gaelic Athletic Association will demonstrate traditional Irish sports including hurling.

After the festival at 7 p.m. a concert for those 21 and over will be a performance by Kate Curran at Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House.

More Events

Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade 5K

Saturday, March 11

Fadó Irish Pub, Midtown

Wear your green and lace up for the 8th annual 5K, which happens Saturday morning before the parade at Fadó on Peachtree Street in Midtown. Runners 21 and over will receive a complimentary beverage following the race, plus there will be live DJs, beer, and snacks leading up to the parade.

Shamrock Fest

Saturday, March 11

Park Tavern, Piedmont Park

Park Tavern’s annual St. Patrick’s Day party will feature live music, DJs, food and more. This is a 21+ event.

Fadó Irish Pub

Friday, March 17

Fadó Irish Pub, Buckhead

Fadó will close down Buckhead Avenue for its annual, day-long St. Patrick’s Day Block Party featuring live music, Irish dancers and more starting at 7 a.m. with the annual Kegs & Eggs Breakfast.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Friday, March 17

The Downtown museum will host a special storytime featuring Irish folklore and culture. Kids are invited to explore more about Ireland and even learn to dance the Irish jig.