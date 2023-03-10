The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is seeking assistance identifying a suspect involved in a homicide that occurred on Feb. 26 on Marietta Street in Downtown.

According to the police report, officers responded to 72 Marietta St. SW around 3 p.m. in reference to a person injured. Upon arrival, officers located man with an apparent gunshot wounds and a head laceration. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have said the man shown in the above surveillance footage is a person of interest in the case.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.