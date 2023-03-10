Gucci Mane

Rapper Gucci Mane will perform at halftime when the Atlanta Hawks go up against Memphis on March 26 at State Farm Arena.

Also known as the “East Atlanta Santa,” Gucci Mane has more Top 10 albums on Billboard’s ‘Top Rap Albums’ chart than any other hip-hop artist in history. This marks Gucci Mane’s first halftime performance at a Hawks game since 2016. During a break in that game, he also famously proposed to his now wife Keyshia Ka’oir.

“I’m excited to be performing again for the Hawks halftime show after seven years,” Gucci Mane said in a media statement. “I can’t wait to perform in front of all the fans and watch the Hawks walk away with a W.”

So far this season, the Hawks have had performances from award-winning artists such as Alvin Ailey Arts & Education, Domani and T.I., Goodie Mob, Keri Hilson, Jeezy and Marvin Sapp and NE-YO.

Gucci Mane’s most recent release, compilation mixtape ‘SO ICY BOYZ: THE FINALE’, highlighted by tracks such as “Letter To Takeoff.”

To secure tickets for the game on March 26, visit Hawks.com/tickets.