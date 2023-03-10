The March on Washington Film Festival is hosting an online workshop series for emerging filmmakers.

The March on Washington Film Festival was founded in Washington D.C. in 2013, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington in 1963. The festival is now held yearly in the nation’s capital and shines a light on important Civil Rights events and icons, both known and unknown. This year’s festival will take place Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.

But you don’t have to be in D.C. to take part in what the festival offers. Starting March 16, the festival invites emerging filmmakers and artists to participate in a three-part virtual workshop series called “Minding Your Movie Business.” According to a release, the workshop will include Hollywood professionals and is meant to foster “open and honest conversations about issues that historically underrepresented storytellers face within the industry.”

The first workshop – “What’s My Distribution Strategy? Streaming vs. Theatrical Release – A Director’s Perspective with Yoruba Richen” – is on March 16 at 7 p.m. Richen co-directed “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks.” This workshop is free, but requires guests to RSVP in advance.

The next workshop, which centers around film business trends, will take place on April 20. The third will focus on animation and will take place May 18. Registration details can be found here.