Ry’s Table will be at The Peachtree Road Farmer’s Market with these mushroom fresh rolls and more on Saturday.

After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 113 (and counting) underground dining events with 73 ITP and 40 OTP

And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks. 

Highlights ITP

Highlights OTP

An unusually active scene OTP this weekend…lots worth checking out. 

Finally…have you ordered your Polish Easter basket from @bravewojtek? Get these beautiful creations while the getting is good!

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Roswell: Heritage Supper Club (African)

5:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

EAV: Tall Boy (comfort food)

5:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

Sweet Auburn: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

6:00pm – 10:00pm | Georgia Beer Garden

SATURDAY

Buckhead: P’Tree Road Farmer’s Market Pop-Up Chef Series

8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

John’s Creek: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ) with Crinkles by Nina (Asian baked goods)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Bowl Shi

Dunwoody: Barangay | ATL (Filipino) + Pizza Kusina

12:00pm – 5:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Roswell: CARNE 250 Tex-Mex BBQ (Tex-Mex + BBQ)

1:00pm | 5/4 Meadery

Roswell: Soup Belly (dumplings)

1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Grant park: Meatballerz ATL (Italian) for Meatballpalooza

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Eventide Brewing

EAV: Tall Boy (comfort food)

5:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

Sweet Auburn: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

6:00pm – 10:00pm | Georgia Beer Garden

SUNDAY

Oakhurst: The Smokey Mango (Caribbean-Southern)

12:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

BuHi: Baolicious (steamed buns), Manalo’s Bakery (Fil-Am Bakery), Isabel Fiorella (Filipino desserts)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

Underwood Hills: Hapa Kitchen (Hawaiian Comfort Food)

12:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Norcross: Phở Cue™ (Vietnamese + BBQ)

1:00pm – 8:00pm | Cultivation Brewery

Sweet Auburn: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

6:00pm – 10:00pm | Georgia Beer Garden

Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie

Sam Flemming is the founder of Punk Foodie, the love letter, fanzine, and directory newsletter and Instagram account for the Atlanta underground dining scene.