Ry’s Table will be at The Peachtree Road Farmer’s Market with these mushroom fresh rolls and more on Saturday.

After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 113 (and counting) underground dining events with 73 ITP and 40 OTP.

And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks.

Highlights ITP

Ryanne Goes to Buckhead : @rystable and her global to local flavors are at @ptreefarmersmkt Sat morning with mushroom fresh rolls + peanut sauce, green curry with @gratefulpastures chicken (who will also be at the market) and more.

: @rystable and her global to local flavors are at @ptreefarmersmkt Sat morning with mushroom fresh rolls + peanut sauce, green curry with @gratefulpastures chicken (who will also be at the market) and more. Humble Mumble’s New Residency : award winning sandwich chef @humblemumbleatl has a new residency at @gabeergarden in Sweet Auburn 6PM every Thurs-Mon. This is in addition to his lunch gig Mon-Fri at @thecollectiveatcoda. Try the OG Meatloaf Melt with pimento cheese and thank us later.

: award winning sandwich chef @humblemumbleatl has a new residency at @gabeergarden in Sweet Auburn 6PM every Thurs-Mon. This is in addition to his lunch gig Mon-Fri at @thecollectiveatcoda. Try the OG Meatloaf Melt with pimento cheese and thank us later. Meatball Palooza : @meatballerzatl is bringing meatballs and more to @eventidebrewing for meatball palooza on Sat.

: @meatballerzatl is bringing meatballs and more to @eventidebrewing for meatball palooza on Sat. Tallboy + Twisted Tea Chicken Sandwich : @tallboyatl is at @sabbathbrewing on Fri and Sat where he will debut his @twistedtea fried chicken sammy which is brined in the drink for 2 days after which he brings on the lemon pepper slaw, sweet-habanero buffalo sauce and potato bun

: @tallboyatl is at @sabbathbrewing on Fri and Sat where he will debut his @twistedtea fried chicken sammy which is brined in the drink for 2 days after which he brings on the lemon pepper slaw, sweet-habanero buffalo sauce and potato bun New Chef – Hawaiian : try out new comer @hapa.atl who makes Hawaiian comfort food. Find them at @roundtripbeer on Sun.

: try out new comer @hapa.atl who makes Hawaiian comfort food. Find them at @roundtripbeer on Sun. New Chef – Caribbean-Southern: at @sceptrebeer all weekend, check out @thesmokeymango who brings Caribbean-Southern. Curry fried chicken? Let us know how it is!

Highlights OTP

An unusually active scene OTP this weekend…lots worth checking out.

Cuisine Texicana is Back : After a sabbatical, our friends @carne250 are back on the scene. They are at @five_four_meadery every Sat.

: After a sabbatical, our friends @carne250 are back on the scene. They are at @five_four_meadery every Sat. Secret Pint + Crinkles : At @bowlshi on Sat, @secretpintbbq debuts a new Texas BBQ link called The Morricone. While you’re there, check out the Viet coffee tiramisu and the Thai tea crème brûlée from @crinklesbynina

: At @bowlshi on Sat, @secretpintbbq debuts a new Texas BBQ link called The Morricone. While you’re there, check out the Viet coffee tiramisu and the Thai tea crème brûlée from @crinklesbynina Smoked Longanisa Pizza : at @pontoonbrewing on Saturday, @barangayatl is bringing the Filipino bbq and @pizza.kusina the artisan pizza. They will once again collab on a smoked longanisa pie which we cherish

: at @pontoonbrewing on Saturday, @barangayatl is bringing the Filipino bbq and @pizza.kusina the artisan pizza. They will once again collab on a smoked longanisa pie which we cherish Heritage at Proper Hops : celebrating the cuisine of cuisines of Black & Brown people, @heritage.atl is at @properhoproswell with a menu of Haitian pork belly, mofongo, jerk chicken wings and curried chicken roti.

: celebrating the cuisine of cuisines of Black & Brown people, @heritage.atl is at @properhoproswell with a menu of Haitian pork belly, mofongo, jerk chicken wings and curried chicken roti. Soupbelly Dumplings : head back out to @properhoproswell on Sat to sample dumplings and more from @soupbelly_atl.

: head back out to @properhoproswell on Sat to sample dumplings and more from @soupbelly_atl. Pho Cue in Norcross: finally, savor the chance to consume @eatphocue Viet Texan BBQ creations for the 2nd anniversary of @cultivation_brewery in Norcross on Sun. Great chefs and activities are happening all weekend.

Finally…have you ordered your Polish Easter basket from @bravewojtek? Get these beautiful creations while the getting is good!

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Roswell: Heritage Supper Club (African)

5:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

EAV: Tall Boy (comfort food)

5:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

Sweet Auburn: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

6:00pm – 10:00pm | Georgia Beer Garden

SATURDAY

Buckhead: P’Tree Road Farmer’s Market Pop-Up Chef Series

8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

John’s Creek: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ) with Crinkles by Nina (Asian baked goods)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Bowl Shi

Dunwoody: Barangay | ATL (Filipino) + Pizza Kusina

12:00pm – 5:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Roswell: CARNE 250 Tex-Mex BBQ (Tex-Mex + BBQ)

1:00pm | 5/4 Meadery

Roswell: Soup Belly (dumplings)

1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Grant park: Meatballerz ATL (Italian) for Meatballpalooza

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Eventide Brewing

EAV: Tall Boy (comfort food)

5:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

Sweet Auburn: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

6:00pm – 10:00pm | Georgia Beer Garden

SUNDAY

Oakhurst: The Smokey Mango (Caribbean-Southern)

12:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

BuHi: Baolicious (steamed buns), Manalo’s Bakery (Fil-Am Bakery), Isabel Fiorella (Filipino desserts)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

Underwood Hills: Hapa Kitchen (Hawaiian Comfort Food)

12:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Norcross: Phở Cue™ (Vietnamese + BBQ)

1:00pm – 8:00pm | Cultivation Brewery

Sweet Auburn: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

6:00pm – 10:00pm | Georgia Beer Garden