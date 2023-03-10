Bernard Anthony Jones Jailyn Reese

Dunwoody Police have arrested two people in connection with the Feb. 11 shooting of a security guard at Sage Woodfire Grill on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The suspects, Bernard Anthony Jones and Jailyn Reese, allegedly tried to leave the restaurant without paying for their dinner. When a security guard attempted to detain them, Jones allegedly shot the man three times, hitting him in the hand and shoulder.

According to a Dunwoody Police Department statement, after investigating the incident, Jones of Atlanta, was identified as the shooter. He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, reckless conduct and theft of services.

Reese, also of Atlanta, was charged with one count of theft of services. Both have been released after posting bond.