Bernard Anthony Jones
Jailyn Reese

Dunwoody Police have arrested two people in connection with the Feb. 11 shooting of a security guard at Sage Woodfire Grill on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The suspects, Bernard Anthony Jones and Jailyn Reese, allegedly tried to leave the restaurant without paying for their dinner. When a security guard attempted to detain them, Jones allegedly shot the man three times, hitting him in the hand and shoulder.

According to a Dunwoody Police Department statement, after investigating the incident, Jones of Atlanta, was identified as the shooter. He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, reckless conduct and theft of services.

Reese, also of Atlanta, was charged with one count of theft of services. Both have been released after posting bond.

Cathy Cobbs

Cathy Cobbs covers Dunwoody for Reporter Newspapers and Rough Draft Atlanta. She can be reached at cathy@roughdraftatlanta.com