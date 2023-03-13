Yarbrough House benefitted from Wood Moore’s yearlong Eagle Scout project.

Wood Moore, a 10th grade student at Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners, is a Cross country and track runner. He’s a member of the robotics team, math team and honor council. Moore is a home chef and loves to read in his free time. It’s no surprise that this focused, reserved 16 year old is also an Eagle Scout.

Moore recently became an Eagle Scout by completing a yearlong project to upgrade and restore the grounds of Yarbrough House, a historic property located at the heart of Vinings Village. He was officially deemed with the Scouts’ highest honor on Jan. 23.

Wood Moore, 16.

Moore’s great aunt, Mary Ann Sikes, helped him identify the project and oversaw his work. Sikes is the past president of Vinings Historic Preservation Society which is a non-profit, charitable corporation for the purpose of preserving the historic spirit and structures of Vinings including the Pace House, the Old Pavilion and the Yarbrough House.

Pace House is on the National Historic Registry of Places, built from the remains of an antebellum home owned by Vinings founder Hardy Pace.

Sikes said the project was a gift to the 100-year-old property.

“People really should be applauded for doing this work,” she said. “This was a major landscaping and restoration project. It would have cost so much more to the Vinings Historic Preservation Society. They didn’t have money to do this project.”

Moore and friends made improvements to the landscape in front of Yarbrough House in Vinings.

Sikes said Eagle Scout projects are grueling, time consuming work. Moore’s project was not without a bit of drama.

One weekend, Moore’s friends from his former troop in Columbia, SC were visiting for the weekend. They finished a long day of repairing and painting the fence, only to find the property destroyed the next morning. Overnight, a car plowed through the fence. Sikes estimates it was an intoxicated driver, and said the intersection has had several incidents like this in the past.

Moore’s mother Amy said he took a long walk by himself while Sikes rushed to the property.

“After a few tears, it ended with laughs and lots of ‘Are you kidding me?’ Wood never complained, he just did what needed to be done,” said Amy Moore.