The 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival has announced this year’s VIP Experience, Party in the Park.

Taking place within a spacious VIP area at Piedmont Park, Party in the Park offers ticket holders the chance to upgrade their festival attendance with seating, private bathrooms, a beer and wine tasting, a private bar, lunch from the Loaded Burger/Loaded Taco food truck and more, all while enjoying a perfect view of the Coca-Cola Main Stage.

This year’s participating beverage companies include Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery, Corona, Imagery Wine Collection, Kettlerock Brewing, Kungfu Girl Riesling, Monday Night Brewing, Post Meridiem, Reformation Brewery, The Dreaming Tree wines, Tribute Wines, Tucker Brewing Company, Urban Tree Cidery and others to be announced soon.

Party in the Park – Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, noon to 4 p.m.

· General Admission: includes admission to VIP Tent, seating, private restrooms, beer and wine tasting, and access to food truck and VIP cash bar. Tickets: $35 if purchased before April 1, $40 April 2-14, $45 at the door.

· VIP Upgrade with Lunch: includes all General Admission perks plus lunch from the Loaded Taco/Loaded Burger food truck. Tickets: $50 if purchased before April 1, $55 April 2-14, $60 at the door.

· Platinum VIP Access with Lunch: includes all VIP Access with Lunch perks plus four drink tickets to use at VIP bar. Tickets: $75 for advance tickets.

· Tables of 6 or 8 people include a reserved umbrella table with Platinum perks. Tickets: $75 per person, must purchase block of 6 or 8. Advance tickets only.

VIP Access – Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

· Access to VIP Tent, seating, private restrooms and dedicated cash bar. Tickets at the door: $10.

· Saturday Party in the Park ticket holders automatically have access to the VIP Tent Saturday night.

The VIP Tent is the perfect spot for a great view of the international performances and live music on the Main Stage. Tickets are available now: https://dogwood.org/2023-vip-experience/.

The 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival is the city’s largest and longest-running fine arts festival and the third oldest in the country. Taking place Friday through Sunday, April 14-16, 2023, the festival brings three days of art, music, fare and fun to Piedmont Park in Midtown.

Get more details at www.dogwood.org.