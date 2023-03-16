Leslie Zinn, owner of Arden’s Garden.

Arden’s Garden, a juice and plant-based food company, is reopening with a new look on March 20. To celebrate National Nutrition Month this March, Arden’s is hosting a grand reopening for its location at 218 Johnson Ferry Road.

“It’s been a whopping ten years since we first made our mark in the Sandy Springs scene, and we’re beyond excited to announce that we’re back and better than ever,” said Owner Leslie Zinn in a statement. “Our grand reopening is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to continue catering to this dynamic and thriving community.”

Along with the re-opening, Arden’s is introducing a new plant-based, oil-free wraps and bowls for customers to enjoy, according to a spokesperson. The Arden’s branch is scheduled to reopen on March 20 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. The festivities will last until 3 p.m. and will include chances to win food prizes from Arden’s Garden, free samples, gift cards, and more.

“Get ready for a mind-blowing experience with our latest venture – an innovative healthy wrap and bowl bar that will knock your socks off! Our whole food, plant-based, and no-oil options are not only packed with nutrients but are bursting with flavor,” Zinn said. “We’re not just here to serve food; our mission is to make healthy living easy, accessible, and affordable to all. Come join us and let us blow your mind with the ultimate healthy food experience!”

Arden’s was founded in Atlanta in 1995 and now has 16 retail stores across the state.