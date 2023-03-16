A man is dead after a shooting outside the American Deli on Hill Street in Grant Park, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

According to a preliminary report, officers responded to a person shot call on Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:48 p.m.

Upon arrival on the scene at 363 Hill St., officers located a 27-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injury.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim has not been identified and APD has not said if a suspect is in custody.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.