The Georgia Film Academy (GFA) has a new executive director.

The University System of Georgia has named C. Scott Votaw the new executive director of the academy, which is a statewide initiative operated with the support of the university system in the state.

Votaw, who was born in Barnesville, Ga., replaced former GFA Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff, according to a press release. Stepakoff stepped down in July to form Content Talent South, a talent management and production company.

“Alongside GFA’s amazing team of professionals, I hope to leverage years of global industry expertise and relationships to expand partnerships and train more Georgians for jobs in the rapidly changing film, television and digital entertainment industry,” Votaw said in a statement. “I look forward to increasing collaboration with our partner institutions and industry stakeholders by using emerging technologies to transform how content is created and consumed – all while creating innovative instructional and learning experiences for students and adult learners statewide.”

According to the release, Votaw has worked in the entertainment industry for 35 years, and his areas of experience include film production, animation, motion capture, and post-production. Before taking the position, Votaw worked as a managing partner at CSV Consulting, serving as an international consultant to studio infrastructure providers, workforce development, and technology companies within the film and entertainment production sectors in the Asia-Pacific region.