A home in Decatur is on the market for $1,179,000.

This 2-story home has an open floorplan, finished basement with a home bar and quartz flooring, and an oversized master suite.

While just shy of a half-acre property, 2109 Clairmont Rd. is sure to have more than enough room for the family, pets and guests. Seven bedrooms will give your overnight visitors plenty of room to spread out, and the walk-in closets and private bathrooms will make them feel at home.

This Decatur home also boasts:

Convenience to Emory Hospital and Emory University (less than 2 miles)

Four, stone fireplaces

Spacious backyard ready for in-ground pool installation

2-story foyer and 2-story main room

