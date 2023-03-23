Brookhaven’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival runs March 25-26, 2023. Credit: City of Brookhaven

The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival returns this weekend, March 25-26, in Blackburn Park for two days of top musical acts, an artists’ market, and family-friendly activities.

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst called the Cherry Blossom Festival “one of the best festivals in the Southeast.”

The schedule for musical guests includes Band of Horses, Hanson, Don McLean, and The Fray.

“Our lineup continues to impress,” Councilmember Linley Jones said. “I invite the community and our neighbors to come to beautiful Blackburn Park to enjoy the music, the art, the food and the fun.”

Frances Schube of Splash Festivals has been planning the festival’s artists’ market since 2018. This year, 100 artists will be set up along Rebecca Williams Way. Festival-goers can listen to the music while they shop for paintings, sculptures, culinary art, jewelry and more.

“We have a lot of returning artists this year,” Schube said. “The artists’ market gives people something fun to do while they’re waiting for their favorite act to come on stage.”

Schube said the kids area will be stocked with activities, games and rides, and the pet zone will have a photographer, an obstacle course and a racing track for pets.

On Saturday, about 50 cars are expected at the custom and classic car show. People can vote for their favorite cars in two categories, pre-1960 and post-1960. One car will be awarded with the Mayor’s Choice award at 3:30 p.m.

An 1938 Plymouth on display. Photo provided by C5 Carshows.

Ida Beth Barner of C5 Carshows said she expects a 1931 Model A Roadster, a Hupmobile pickup truck and muscle cars, which she said are “really hot right now.”

“People can ask questions of the drivers – they’re all sitting around talking. Ask, ‘Why this car? Why do you put all your love and money into this car?’ The drivers will tell you. They love to share their stories,” Barner said.

The festival is free to enter, and shuttles from the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station are free.

The full music line-up includes:

Saturday, March 25

Eliot Bronson, 12:30 p.m.

Deep Blue Something, 1:15 p.m.

Don McLean, 2:45 p.m.

Band of Horses, 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Little Hopes, 12 p.m.

Lissie, 12:45 p.m.

All-4-One, 1:45 p.m.

The Fray, 3:15 p.m.

Hanson, 4:30 p.m.