Ambassador Andrew Young celebrated his 91st birthday on the Atlanta BeltLine. (Photos by Erin Sintos)

For Ambassador Andrew Young’s 91st birthday, he wanted to experience the Atlanta BeltLine with some of his closest family and friends, including Mack Wilbourn and retired Georgia Rep. Calvin Smyre (D-Columbus).

Young began the day with a bus tour of the Westside and Southside Trails with Atlanta BeltLine CEO Clyde Higgs and Atlanta BeltLine Partnership Executive Director Rob Brawner and others. He then rode in a golf cart on the Eastside Trail.

Along the way, he visited BeltLine Marketplace’s Black-owned businesses including Pink Pothos, Coco Cakes by Coco, Good As Burgers, Grady Baby Company & Apparel and Urban Grind, where he and his guests were treated to birthday goodies.

The tour ended with a party at New Realm Brewery with more than 200 attendees, including Mayor Andre Dickens, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, former Mayor Bill Campbell, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall, Atlanta City Council Members Michael Julian Bond, Andrea Boone, Jason Winston, and Matt Westmoreland, Reverend Gerald Durley, along with many more past and current city leaders.

The Civil Rights activist, former Atlanta mayor, congressman, and ambassador turned 91 on March 12.