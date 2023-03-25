Brookhaven Councilmember Linley Jones and Mayor John Ernst look over City Hall design materials. Credit: Logan C. Ritchie

Brookhaven’s new city hall is coming into focus.

City council members heard from consultants at a special called meeting on March 23 displaying sample color palettes, stone, wood, and glass – all part of Sizemore Group’s plan to create an “organic” feel.

Calming colors and movement that mimic Brookhaven’s logo will be reflected in the design choices. Renderings of the ground floor atrium show high ceilings, a reception desk, a tree, and granite columns.

“We are setting the stage when you walk in the door,” said Senior Designer Jan Adams.

The city is scheduled to break ground on city hall before the end of the year. With a price tag that may reach up to $78 million, Sizemore Group CEO Bill de St. Albin said they’ve been finding ways to save.

Sizemore Group team members said they are sourcing some building materials locally, like granite sourced from DeKalb County and carpet from north Georgia.

“The city is inviting the local community, educating them on the project, and giving them a chance to bid on the project,” said de St. Albin.

De St. Albin likes helping to create the heart of a city or campus, he said. Sizemore Group has designed city halls in East Point, Stone Mountain and Stockbridge, and university buildings, including Emory University, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University and Spellman College.

Sizemore Group will present again at the city council meeting on March 28, and posters will be available at this weekend’s Cherry Blossom Festival.