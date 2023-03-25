Ian’s Friends Foundation (IFF) has announced that it is once again hosting its annual IFF Pickleball Open at the Atlanta Pickleball Center this upcoming April.

Now in its second year, the annual charity pickleball tournament raises funds in support of Atlanta-based organization Ian’s Friends Foundation and its ongoing pediatric brain tumor research.

Founded in 2006, the organization was started by Phil and Cheryl Yagoda after learning that their son Ian had an inoperable brain tumor at just two years of age.

The couple created the organization to address the gap left by the paucity of pediatric research for their son and the thousands of other children diagnosed with brain tumors.

IFF says that its mission is to ultimately find a cure for pediatric brain tumors by funding innovative therapies and research, as well as supporting labs around the world.

To date, the Atlanta organization has provided funding to a total of 37 projects at 27 different institutions, including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Johns Hopkins University, Duke University, etc.

“We made it our mission to prioritize pediatric brain tumor research and help spread awareness of this disease,” said Phil Yagoda. “For us, it is a labor of love and a mission that is close to our hearts. At the end of the day, the greatest gift you can give to a parent is the life of their child.”

The IFF Pickleball Open is scheduled to take place on April 16, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for the charity event can be purchased here. Both spectator and participating team tickets are available.