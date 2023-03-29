Livable Buckhead’s fifth annual 5K, buckheadRUN! will be held on April 29. Credit: Supplied photo.

This year Livable Buckhead is teaming up with Bodacious Blooms to inject a little spring into its annual 5K.

“buckheadRUN! is all about fun and fitness,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead. “This year promises to be even more fun thanks to the partnership with Bodacious Blooms. It will be a weekend filled with celebrations of spring and we encourage everyone to come join us.”

The race path will follow a new USA Track and Field-certified course that begins at Lenox Square, follows PATH400 to Miami Circle then takes Piedmont Rd. and East Paces Ferry Rd. to Buckhead Village.

This year’s race is part of Buckhead Village District’s Bodacious Blooms festival, a four-day celebration of spring featuring floral installations and community events.

The day before buckheadRUN!, volunteers of all ages are invited to decorate the PATH400 section of the race course with chalk art flowers. Volunteers will meet at the East Paces Ferry Rd. entrance to PATH400 at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

Runners are also encouraged to celebrate spring by dressing in flower-themed costumes. Livable Buckhead will award prizes for the best flower costumes.

Post-race awards will also be given to the top male and female racers in eight divisions. All registered runners will receive a commemorative T-shirt following the race.

Additionally, buckheadRUN! includes a ‘Fastest Fido’ category, and bandana giveaways for dogs during the pre-race event and post-race celebration.

Registration for the race is now open. Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for children until April 1.

After April 1, registration increases to $40 for adults and $25 for children. The race is also a 2024 Peachtree Road Race qualifier. For more information, click here.