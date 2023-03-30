Police are investigating an apparent suicide that has shut down rail service at the Dunwoody MARTA station.

MARTA police reported the service disruption and diverted passengers to commuter buses after a person was killed after reportedly stepping in front of an approaching northbound train around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

“Due to the rail service disruption at Dunwoody, MARTA is offering subsidized transportation through MARTAConnect,” a social media post by the MARTA police said.

The organization also offered a link to an rideshare coupon to riders who were affected by the service disruption.

MARTA later said the scene was in the process of being cleared.

“NB trains are boarding from the SB platform side at Dunwoody,” the post said. “Normal operations resuming at Medical Center, Sandy Springs, and North Springs,” Bus shuttles (have been) discontinued.”

Normal operations were resumed shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to MARTA.

Sgt. Michael Cheek said the Dunwoody Police Department is not part of any investigation into the incident and referred questions to the MARTA police.

Messages were left with Sgt. Deneya Littles, MARTA’s public information officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.