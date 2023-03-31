“Mami Wata” (image courtesy of Carlos Museum).

Nigerian filmmaker C.J. Obasi is introducing his new film, “Mami Wata,” at Emory University’s Michael C. Carlos Museum on April 4.

Obasi, who is a director, screenwriter, and editor, will deliver a lecture in addition to the screening. His debut 2014 film, “Ojuju,” premiered at the Africa International Film Festival, where it won Best Nigerian Film.

“Mami Wata” takes place in the West African village of Iyi, and centers around two sisters who must fight to save their home when it’s threatened by outside elements. The film stars Rita Edochie, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Evelyne Ily Juhen, and Emeka Amakeze. At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, cinematographer Lílis Soares won the Special Jury Prize in the World Dramatic Competition for the film’s cinematography.

The event is a Nix-Mann endowed lecture and film screening. In 1992, the architectural firm Nix Mann & Associates (now Perkins&Will) endowed a lecture series to bring speakers to Emory University’s campus on an annual basis.

This event is free and starts at 7 p.m. on April 4.