Executive Chef Gavin Pera.

Gavin Pera has been named the new executive chef for the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

Pera, who began his career with Ritz-Carlton, will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s culinary arm, including Park 75, Bar Margot, and all in-room dining and special events. Pera leads a team that includes Executive Pastry Chef Daniella Lea Rada and Bar Margot Chef Chad “Sosa” Hester.

“I try to let the ingredients speak to me and guide me,” Pera said in a statement. “The culinary philosophy at Bar Margot and Park 75 revolves around our amazing local ingredients, and I’m excited to work with Chefs Sosa and Daniella and the team in providing remarkable experiences for our guests, whether they are here for a special night out or an important business meeting.”

After leaving Ritz-Carlton, Pera served as the executive chef at Loews Vanderbilt Hotel Nashville. More recently, he worked at Marriott as the executive chef for Playa Largo Resort & Spa.