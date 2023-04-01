Sarah Lopez (far left) and Brandon Jackson (far right) are shown here with their little sister, Abrill, and brother, Amir.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA) has announced the 2023 Big Brother and Sister of the Year recipients.

The organization selected Sarah Lopez as the 2023 Big Sister of the Year, while Brandon Jackson was picked for the Big Brother equivalent. BBBSMA says that the two individuals were recognized because of their extraordinary commitment to their “Littles”.

Both Lopez and Jackson were selected for their respective accolades from more than 1,300 mentor and mentee matches across 12 metro counties, according to BBBSMA.

Each year, Littles and their families nominate their Bigs for the honors, with two winners ultimately being chosen BBBSMA staff.

Sarah Lopez

Lopez has been matched with her Little Sister Abrill for three years. During that time, Lopez has helped Abrill to ensure that she is on pace to achieve her academic goals.

As an immigrant herself, Lopez decided to become a Big Sister because she wanted to help young children who also immigrated into the U.S. with navigating the complicated process of college prep and application.

“She is very successful in her professional life, and committed to her position as a role model,” said Abrill’s mother. “As the daughter of immigrants herself, she knows the challenges Abrill will face. She is a Big Sister that Abrill can count on.”

Brandon Jackson

Jackson and his Little Brother Amir have been paired up for a total of 11 years to date.

The duo spend quality time together, doing such activities as playing video games, rooting for the Atlanta Falcons and sharing their mutual interest in cooking with one another.

Prior to matching with Jackson, Amir had often struggled in his classes.

Amir’s mother, Demetrea, says that Jackson’s mentoring helped her son to unlock his potential academically and socially — inspiring Amir’s developed work ethic and broadening his interests.

“Brandon takes the time to tutor and help Amir with his schoolwork,” said Demetrea. “Amir was able to make the honor roll, and earn an Academic Excellence medal in just about a year of being matched.”