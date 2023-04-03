Atlanta Firefighters were still on the scene putting out hospots at North High Ridge. (Photos by Dyana Bagby)







Atlanta firefighters were still on the scene Monday morning putting out hotspots at the North High Ridge Apartments in Poncey-Highland after a weekend fire gutted one of the buildings.

The fire left 28 people without homes and some residents are still searching for missing pets.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta Fire Department dispatched crews around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found the first and second floors of the building engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said there were no injuries or deaths. A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.

A number of GoFundMe campaigns have been established to help residents affected by the fire, including the manager of OK Yaki restaurants and employees at Elmyr.

An updating list of resources, fundraisers and more is available at this link.

The nearby Plaza Theatre is offering free movie tickets and concession vouchers to residents who lost their homes.

Check back for updates.