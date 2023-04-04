Boxcar Betty’s is opening a new Atlanta location on April 12.

A popular Charleston fried chicken outpost is opening its first location in Atlanta.

Boxcar Betty’s will open at Westside Paper at 950 West Marietta Street on April 12, according to a press release. The restaurant will celebrate its opening by offering the first 150 customers a free sandwich. 

“We are super excited about opening in Westside Paper, and to kick things off, we are giving Atlantans a chance to try our sandwiches for free on our first day in business,” said Roth Scott, co-owner of Boxcar Betty’s, in a statement. 

The Atlanta location will be the first in the area, but the fifth location overall.

