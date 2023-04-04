Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting of a man on the Downtown Connector this morning after he refused to race another driver.

According to the report, officers responded to a 1 a.m. call of a person shot at I-75/85 NB at 17th St. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim in a red Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation indicates a silver Audi pulled beside the victim as he was driving on the interstate and attempted to race him. The victim stated when he chose not to participate, a suspect occupying the Audi began shooting into his vehicle which resulted in the gunshot wound.

The victim was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Collin KelleyEditor

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.