Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting of a man on the Downtown Connector this morning after he refused to race another driver.

According to the report, officers responded to a 1 a.m. call of a person shot at I-75/85 NB at 17th St. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim in a red Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation indicates a silver Audi pulled beside the victim as he was driving on the interstate and attempted to race him. The victim stated when he chose not to participate, a suspect occupying the Audi began shooting into his vehicle which resulted in the gunshot wound.

The victim was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.