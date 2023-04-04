A passing motorist took this photo of the suspect on Monday at the 5600 block of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. (SSPD/Facebook)

A suspect was taken into custody by the Sandy Springs Police Department after a second day of being spotted walking down the street and pointing a gun at passing vehicles.

The suspect was first spotted on Monday by passing motorists, but he was gone when officers arrived on the scene, according to an SSPD Facebook post.

At 2:08 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received reports of an armed male walking down the street in the 5600 Roswell Road area while pointing a gun at passing vehicles.

Officers once again responded and located the suspect. He was taken into custody without further incident, according to the post.

The investigation revealed the suspect was carrying an Airsoft rifle. Its manufacturer, Red Wolf Airsoft, said on its website that “Airsoft rifles shoot plastic BBs and are usually designed to replicate a real rifle.”

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct/drugs.