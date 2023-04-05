Georgia Pecan Restaurant Week kicks off April 8 with many pecan-inspired dishes to try.

Six Atlanta chefs will create pecan-based meals and cocktails to coincide with the event, according to a press release. Georgia Pecan Restaurant Week is held in partnership with the Georgia Pecan Growers Association, a nonprofit of pecan industry members in the state.

Chefs from Atlanta, Athens, Columbus, Macon, Roswell, and Savannah will be participating in the week. The chefs from the Atlanta area can be found below.

According to a spokesperson, the goal of the week is to promote the flavor and health benefits of pecans. The pecan is Georgia’s state nut, and fittingly the state produces more pecans than any other. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Georgia produced roughly 142 million pounds in 2020.

Chef Pat Pascarella will be offering up two dishes, one from the wine-focused mozzarella bar Bastone and one from Decatur’s The White Bull. The dish from Bastone is a pecan rocher-cheesecake with a pecan pie center and toasted pecan chocolate ganache. The dish from The White Bull is a lamb rack glazed with wildflower honey, rolled in toasted pecans atop smoked carrot purée, with fire-roasted baby carrots, Kalamata olive relish, crumbled feta, and fresh dill.

The pecan-inspired dish from The White Bull (photo credit Josh Swinney). The pecan-inspired dish from Canoe (photo credit Josh Swinney).

Executive Chef Matt Basford of Canoe will offer a pecan crunch bar with chocolate, caramel, and marshmallow. The Daily’s Executive Chef Jacob Hunter has a spring vegetable hash with blistered green beans, gold beets, roasted carrots, market greens, pecan romesco, over easy egg, and chives.

Miller Union’s Executive Pastry Chef Claudia Martinez has a bourbon pecan bar, whipped bahibe ganache, citrus, and frozen yogurt. Chef and owner of Nick’s Westside Nick Leahy will whip up a pecan-crusted Georgia trout, spaetzle, frisée, pork belly, and herb brown butter. Last but not least, Executive Chef Robert Butts of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours will offer praline smoked chicken thighs, sweet potato hash, collard slaw, and maple jalapeño BBQ.

For information on these dishes availability during Georgia Pecan Restaurant Week, check out the restaurants’ Instagrams or Facebook pages.