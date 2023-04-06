With Passover underway and Easter coming up on Sunday, here’s a look at some events and dining options to celebrate the season.

Events

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

The 12th annual Sandy Springs Artsapalooza will be held on April 8-9 in Sandy Springs, with approximately 125 artists, a children’s area, local musicians, gourmet foods, and interactive art activities. It will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at 6100 Lake Forrest Drive. The host is the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces.

The Sandy Springs Artsapalooza will be held Easter weekend with approximately 125 artists of many media participating. (Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces)

Red’s Beer Garden’s Grown Ups Only Easter Egg Hunt

If you don’t have kids you need to entertain this Easter, Red’s Beer Garden is hosting an adult’s only Easter Egg hunt. Festivities begin at noon, and eggs will be filled with candy, free beer vouchers, swag from Wicked Weed Brewing and more.

Kid & Adult East Egg Hunt in Dunwoody

The Dunwoody North Driving Club is hosting this egg hunt and crafting event at 11 a.m. on Sunday at 4522 Kingsgate Drive. More details here.

Community Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza

Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 781 Peachtree St. in Midtown, will host an Easter egg hunt, bouncy house, face painting, balloon animals, and more at noon on Saturday. Get more information at this link.

Hop the Station at Atlantic Station

The Easter Bunny will be hopping around Atlantic Station on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. with a basket full of treats. There will also be a chance for photos with the Easter Bunny and complimentary eggs. Click here for more info.

Hoppy Easter at The Works

The Works on the Upper Westside will hold its 3rd annual Hoppy Easter event on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. There will be a variety of kid-friendly activities, photo opportunities, live music, and Kids’ Egg Hunts. Ticket purchase includes access to one Kids’ Egg Hunt, cotton candy, face painting, balloon stations, and more! Tickets must be purchased to participate in any of the above listed activities. Get more information here.

Atlanta Interfaith Hunger Seder

Join the Jewish Community Relations Council for the 13th Annual Atlanta Interfaith Hunger Seder with Rabbi Larry Sernovitz from Temple Kol Emeth, Carole Maddux from Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta and Reverend Sean B. Smith from New Horizon Baptist Church, who serves as senior advisor to Mayor Andre Dickens. April 10, 6 p.m. The Atlanta Jewish Federation, 1440 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. Register: www.atlantajcrc.org/events-1/atlanta-interfaith-hunger-seder-2023.

Dining

Double Zero for Passover

From April 5-13, Double Zero will have Passover options available in-house and for takeout. The special feeds four people for $85, and includes short rib l’arrosto, roasted potatoes, roasted vegetables and insalata.

The Easter Bunny, Live Music & Festive Brunch at Corner Cafe

On April 9, you can celebrate Easter in style at Corner Cafe in Buckhead. The restaurant will be serving up brunch to a backdrop of live music, and there will even be an appearance from the Easter Bunny.

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails will be offering a special Easter Sunday brunch on April 9. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hartley will offer a brunch spread including deviled eggs, smoked salmon, vanilla-baked french toast, and a carving station. You can make reservations online.

Celebrate Easter at Amore e Amore.

Easter Sunday in the Magical World of Oz at Amore e Amore

Amore e Amore is hosting a special event this Easter Sunday, April 9 that fans of “The Wizard of Oz” will love. Starting at 3 p.m., guests can enjoy a fixed Easter menu or the full a la carte dinner menu, all while surrounded by the magic of Oz. Make your reservations here.

Bully Boy’s Easter Brunch and Dinner

Bully Boy on the BeltLine will be open for brunch and dinner on Easter Sunday, April 9. The regular menu will be available, and reservations can be made online. Plus, snap a picture with the Easter Bunny while you’re there.

Casa Nuova

Casa Nuova is offering “take and bake” specials for Easter dinner. Pick up will be on April 7 and April 8. Call 770-475-9100 to place your order.

Dantanna’s

Start Easter sunny-side up with brunch at Dantanna’s on April 9. Make a reservation here.

Update: The Brookhaven Easter Egg Hunt has been canceled due to possible inclement weather.



