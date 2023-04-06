A rendering of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility.

DeKalb County has issued a stop work order at the future site of the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility.

WSB reported Thursday night that the stop work order was issued after inspectors observed that required silt fencing and other erosion control measures were malfunctioning.

The county said the order is in effect until further notice, WSB reported.

Crews recently started clearing the South River Forest property after months of protests and occupation by activists at the site off Key Road. The city of Atlanta owns the property and is leasing it to the Atlanta Police Foundation to construct the $90 million facility, nicknamed “Cop City” by activists.

Law enforcement have conducted numerous raids on the property over the last few months to clear protesters who had been camping there. Activist Manuel Terán was shot and killed by state law enforcement on Jan. 18 during a clearing of protesters.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond issued an executive order on March 24 closing Intrenchment Creek Park, which is next door to the training facility site, due to “hidden traps” left at the site that might be danger to people and pets.