Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Strawberries, asparagus, cauliflower, peas, beets, kale, collards, lettuces, cabbage, carrots, spring onions, garlic chives, green garlic, fennel, celery, microgreens, radishes, mustard greens, mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Laotian Yum Salad

Laotian Yum Salad Recipe

Ingredients (serves 2-3 people):

Salad Mix (try Rags and Frass farm)

Radishes

Farm Eggs

Wild Garlic

Scallion

Spearmint

2 tbsp sunflower oil

2 tsp fish sauce

2 tsp sugar

Salt

Half a lime

Red pepper flakes

Directions:

In a pot, boil water enough to cover 3 eggs. A dd a pinch of salt and 1 tsp of white vinegar. This helps to peel the eggshells off clean. Once boiling, gently ladle in eggs and boil for 8 minutes. In the meanwhile, make an ice bath in a bowl which is just ice and water. Once the eggs have boiled for 8 minutes, take them out and into the ice bath. The ice bath shocks the eggs which ensures the eggs won’t continue to cook. Set aside for now and start prepping the produce. Take 2 radishes and slice them thin. Rough chop a handful of mint, 2 stalks of the end of scallions, and 2 stalks of wild garlic (can use 2 cloves of regular garlic). Heat 2 tsp of sunflower oil (or any kind of oil) at medium high heat and sauté garlic until golden brown. Blot the garlic off on a paper towel. Toss all of the produce together in a bowl. Come back to the eggs and start de shelling them. Scoop the egg yolks out into a separate bowl and thinly slice the egg whites long ways. Add fish sauce, sugar, salt, red pepper flakes, and limes, oil, and water to the yolk and whisk together until smooth. Add this dressing alongside the egg whites to the salad and toss together and enjoy!

Strawberry Stovetop Cobbler

Strawberry Stovetop Cobbler Recipe

Ingredients:

2 quarts of strawberries

1 bunch of micro beet greens

1 bag Sunbutter Cacao granola

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground nutmeg

2 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp pink salt

1 1/2 cups water

1 tbsp tapioca flour (or starch of choice)

Directions:

In a large pot, add oil (just enough to cover the bottom of the pot), strawberries, spices, maple syrup, salt, and water. Simmer at medium heat, covered, for 7-10 minutes, or until the fruit begins to soften. In a a small bowl add a few tablespoons of water with your tapioca starch and blend to create a slurry. Reduce heat, and cook on low, folding in the beet microgreens. After a few more minutes, stir in tapioca slurry and let rest for five minutes (cobbler will thicken as you let it sit). Top with granola and serve warm! Top with ice cream if desired.

You can also find the recipes for Laotian Yum Salad and Strawberry Stovetop Cobbler on Community Farmers Markets Instagram.