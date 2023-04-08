Shirley Gary Credit: Photo courtesy of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta

Real estate agency Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and its owner both picked up honors at EVX 2023, a yearly international gathering that brings together Engel & Völkers professionals from across the Americas.

During the gathering, the Buckhead Atlanta location was named as the #6 Shop within the Americas — which consists of 200-plus Engel & Völkers shops throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Islands, as well as Central and South America.

In addition to Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta’s accolade, the local real estate agency’s owner and CEO Shirley Gary earned a pair of awards herself.

Gary was named the global real estate company’s #1 Individual for Sides Closed throughout the Americas, as well as received the Special Olympics Champion Award for her long-standing support of the non-profit.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by my peers, and am especially gratified to see my local team honored for the work they do every day to provide their clients with the utmost service and market knowledge,” said Gary. “The work we do for both our clients and Special Olympics is a privilege, and we are thankful for the opportunity.”

Gary has worked in in real estate and new construction sales management throughout metro Atlanta for more than 30 years.

Back in 2007, Gary opened her own real estate firm, About Sales Inc., amidst the economic downturn. Despite the recession, Gary was successfully able to grow the company to almost $4 million in annual gross revenues in only six years.

In 2013, About Sales Inc. became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta — which was one of the global company’s first locations in the Atlanta area.

Along with the Buckhead Atlanta location, Gary would also go on to open her second Engel & Völkers office, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018.