This Victorian home, located at 4610 Brierwood Pl. in Dunwoody is currently listed for $750,000. (Photo courtesy of Redfin)

Look no further than 4610 Brierwood Pl. if you are searching for a new home in Atlanta, specifically in the Dunwoody area. Those in the market for a beautiful, high-quality residence will find a lot to love about this one, listed at $750,000.

The charming Victorian jewel has undergone a unique renovation by a renowned Miami designer. You may discover examples of Queen Anne architecture, Colonial Revival, Shingle Style houses, and bungalows in the historic-feeling Briers North subdivision, which is tucked away near Dunwoody.

This one-of-a-kind location, which is on a cul-de-sac, was renovated with the creative buyer in mind and has an elaborate gingerbread design that makes it seem like something out of a dream.

Beautiful Outside Spaces

The lovely outdoor areas at 4610 Brierwood Pl. are a perk that makes this place stand out. A spacious, private backyard is available for use by homeowners and their visitors. This backyard is an outdoor paradise in the middle of Atlanta, with enough for a barbecue, seats, and more.

This property is ideal for those who appreciate natural beauty due to its vibrant green surroundings and the presence of a flowing creel in the backyard.

Spacious Inside Living Areas

The 4610 Brierwood Pl. living spaces are very impressive. This spacious home is ideal for families or those who often host large gatherings. The major living spaces are open and spacious, making them ideal for hosting large gatherings of friends and family.

This house has stunning hardwood flooring which runs throughout this charming home. It features three big, light, and airy bedrooms. There are also two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The home has a total of 2,883 square feet.

Bedrooms

There are three spacious bedrooms featured in this home. One room can even be considered a “flex room,” which allows you to turn it into a standard bedroom or an in-home movie theatre.

The Spacious Bathrooms

One bedroom features a very unique bathroom setup. At the end of the room, there is an open shower, sink, and bathtub. This isn’t something you see quite often.

Extra Amentities

The terrace level has an extra living area with marble-like epoxy flooring and a spacious laundry room. This beautiful house has new hardwood floors and aluminum windows in addition to solid core doors, leathered quartzite countertops, custom herringbone carpentry, spray foam insulation, and more.

Check the listing out for more information.

https://www.redfin.com/GA/Atlanta/4610-Brierwood-Pl-30360/home/23867474