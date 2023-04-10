Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association

The Latin American Association will hold its 34th annual Compañeros Awards Luncheon on April 13 to recognize honorees for their contributions in the community. Anna Roach, executive director and CEO of Atlanta Regional Commission, is the keynote speaker.

The inaugural Hispanic Caucus will also be honored during the event at the Georgia Aquarium.

Founded in 1972, LAA has become the region’s leading agency representing Georgia’s Latino issues. The association’s mission focuses on civic engagement and advocacy, economic empowerment, youth services, family stabilization and well being, and immigration services.

“The Compañeros Awards is a wonderful time to honor and recognize the people, companies and organizations that are so critical to the LAA being able to fulfill its mission of supporting and lifting up our Latino community,” said Santiago Marquez, LAA president and CEO. “We’re grateful for their many contributions.”

Honorees include:

Jim and Ann Curry, Cornerstone Award

Georgia Insurance Commissioner John F. King, Valor Award

International Rescue Committee, Partner of the Year

The Atlanta Braves Foundation, Business Mind Servant Heart Award

Crecer, UPS Hispanic/Latino Business Resource Group, Volunteer of the Year

Phil Brown, Legacy Award

Martha Revelo, Excellence in Leadership for Community Engagement

Shirley Paucar, Inspiration Award

Catherine Warren, Heart of the LAA Award

Held at the Georgia Aquarium, the event is being sponsored by the Coca-Cola Co., Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines and Up Advertising.