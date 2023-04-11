One person is dead after a shooting at the Ashby MARTA station on Tuesday afternoon, according to MARTA Police.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. at the station located at 65 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW. MARTA Police said Grady EMS personnel declared the man deceased on the scene.

A suspect is not in custody and police are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting.

MARTA suspended service at the station but was offering shuttle service to Vine City, Bankhead and West Lake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.