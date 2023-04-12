Here’s a rundown of some local art events for the next week.

✂️ The Robert C. Williams Paper Museum presents a Paper Assemblage Workshop hosted by guest artist Kelly Taylor Mitchell. Learn stitching, adding mixed media, and joining with rivets. Today, Wed., Apr. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (pictured).



🎨 The Museum School presents Arts in the Park, a free family-friendly event benefiting the Museum School. Thurs., Apr. 13 from 5-8 p.m.



🖼 Kennesaw University is hosting an Open Studio Event at the School of Art and Design on Thurs., Apr. 13 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.



🍽 Anne Irwin Fine Art presents Dinner Party, a solo exhibition by artist Christina Baker, opening Fri., Apr. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



🌸 The 87th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival brings 280 artists, kids events, food trucks, and more to Piedmont Park this weekend, Fri., Apr. 14 through Sun., Apr. 16.



🚪 Trees Atlanta is hosting a storytime Family Fun event featuring the children’s book “What’s Behind the Tiny Door?” by artist Karen Anderson Singer. Families will get to tour Trees Atlanta’s new HQ as well as make their own tiny door to take home. Free! Sat., Apr. 15 at 10:30 a.m.



🛩 Sketch the airplanes at PDK Airport with Urban Sketchers Atlanta on Sat., Apr. 15 at 11 a.m.

🖼 Georgia State University’s Sculpture Studio will host an open studios event on Sat., Apr. 15 at 11 a.m.



🛍 Argosy, a beloved restaurant and bar in East Atlanta Village, is hosting an Argosy Market on Sat., Apr. 15 at 12 p.m.



🎩 The Mad Hatter’s Marketplace, featuring strange, unusual, and magical finds, will take place at the EAV Community Farmer’s Market on Sat., Apr. 15 at 12 p.m.



🏷 Linda Mitchell Art presents a Spring Open House and Art Sale in the old Paper Factory building in Loring Heights. Sat., Apr. 15 from 2-6 p.m.



🕊 The Lake Claire Community Land Trust is hosting a Spring Peace & Love Festival on Sat., Apr. 15 at 3 p.m



🚶‍♀️Tour the galleries at Miami Circle during the Miami Circle Gallery Stroll this Sat., Apr. 15 at 4 p.m.



👟 The Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) is hosting a Pump Up Your Kicks! workshop where you can personalize a sneaker candle. Sat., Apr. 15 at 5 p.m



🖼 Gallery Anderson Smith presents a REMIX Group Art Exhibit opening on Sat., Apr. 15 at 7 p.m.



🧮 The Creatives Project presents a community arts event called Everything is a Pattern with Gavin Bernard. Sat., Apr. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



😴 Thomas Deans Fine Art presents the closing reception for Jeni Stallings: Life is but a Dream exhibition on Sat., Apr. 15 from 4-6 p.m.



📏 ABV Gallery presents “Six By Six” group exhibition featuring 40+ artworks sized 6 inches by 6 inches. Opening on Sat., Apr. 15 from 6-10 p.m.



🧿 Learn how to make stained glass at MASS Collective during their Intro to Stained Glass workshop on Sat., Apr. 15 at 9:30 a.m.



📒 The Covington Library presents a Create Your Own Comic Book class for kids aged 6 to 12 with guest illustrator Julian Herring. Sat., Apr. 15 from 12-2 p.m.



🛍 Hotel Clermont is hosting their first quarterly rooftop Clermont Bazaar with art, crafts, and goods for sale at Clermont Bazaar. Sun., Apr. 16 at 12 p.m.



🐯 Head on over to Peters St. Station for a class teaching how to draw Japanese tigers with artist Andrew Blooms. Sun. Apr. 16 from 1-3 p.m.



🎨 Callanwolde Fine Arts Center presents “TORN” solo exhibition of works by artist MB Andrews on Sun., Apr. 16 from 2-5 p.m.