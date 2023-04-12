SCAD SERVE Paint Our Parks (POP) artist Alexandria Hall, BFA Illustration with her mural at Usher-Collier Elementary School. (Photography Courtesy of SCAD.)

Located in Atlanta’s Westside, the basketball court at Usher-Collier Elementary School has been transformed with a vibrant and colorful mural painted by artist Alexandria Hall. Presented as part of the SCAD SERVE Paint Our Parks (POP) initiative envisioned by SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace, this mural is the first painted in partnership with Atlanta Public Schools.

Paint Our Parks represents one aspect of SCAD’s dedication to serving the communities of Atlanta through creativity with the expertise and efforts of their talented alumni and students. These bright and joyful murals have added creativity and color to basketball courts city-wide, merging sports with art in a very real and actionable way for students in Atlanta.

SCAD SERVE Alumni Ambassador Alexandria Hall, who graduated from SCAD with a BFA in Illustration in 2019, conceptualized the design and then led a team of volunteers to create the mural. Hall’s design was intended to convey positivity and creativity for the students at the elementary school, hoping to create an energetic and joyful play area.

SCAD SERVE POP mural at Usher-Collier Elementary School, Photography Courtesy of SCAD.

“Bringing this SCAD POP mural design to life alongside the amazing SCAD SERVE team was such an unforgettable experience,” said artist Alexandria Hall. “The SCAD POP public art initiative provides an extraordinary opportunity for our neighbors to enjoy creative spaces that are designed to be inspiring and joyful backdrops of their lives. Experiencing firsthand the positive impact our SCAD POP mural has on the next generation of visual innovators is beyond special. As a professional artist, being regarded as an example of who young people aspire to become in the future means the world to me.”

Funding for the Usher-Collier Elementary School Paint Our Parks project was provided by SCAD alongside a partnership with Atlanta Public Schools and Art in the Paint, an organization that uplifts communities through art. The process included restoration of the basketball court surface before painting could begin.

“Atlanta Public Schools is so appreciative of the collaboration with SCAD in their Paint Our Parks initiative,” said Dr. Sara Womack, Fine and Performing Arts Coordinator for AtlantaPublic Schools. “The renovation and beautification of an unused slab of concrete at Usher-Collier Elementary School will bring joy and learning opportunities to the students and staff. The vacant space will now house basketball games, hopscotch fun, and four-square matches in a colorful and cheerful setting. With today’s gloom, violence, and desolation, this project becomes even more meaningful and brings hope for our future.”